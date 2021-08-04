Aston Lark continues acquisition strategy with Plester Group capture

The deal will see Plester's headcount of 19 staff join Aston Lark and further strengthen its commercial and personal insurance offering.

Plester provides PII cover for advisers, liability risk for the self-employed, and general insurance propositions.

The acquisition of Plester Group follows Aston Lark bolstering its employee benefits and individual health insurance business with the acquisition of two broker firms, Right to Health and The Health Insurance Specialists, earlier this year.

The company also acquired employee benefits intermediary, Private Healthcare Managers, in August 2020.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group chief, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Justin and his team to Aston Lark, further strengthening our presence in the Midlands.

"From my early discussions with Justin [Griffiths, managing director of Plester Group], it was clear that there is an excellent cultural fit between our businesses, and I have great confidence that Aston Lark will prove to be a great home for all of the Plester team and their clients."