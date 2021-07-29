ADVERTISEMENT

Employees choosing emergency funds over protection products

Close Brothers finds

John Brazier
clock 29 July 2021 • 1 min read
Employees choosing emergency funds over protection products

Research from Close Brothers finds UK employees are more likely to rely on emergency funds than take out protection products.

The Expecting the unexpected: a spotlight on preparing for a crisis report, based on a survey carried out on behalf of Close Brothers by Opinium of 2,000 UK based employees, found three quarters of employees having an accessible emergency saving pot compared to just 6% of UK employees who have income protection.

The report found that whilst the vast majority of workers in large organisations have held an insurance policy in the last 12 months (90% - mostly car (69%) and home insurance (68%)), far fewer have arranged products designed to protect their financial, mental and physical health.

Of those surveyed, 37% held some form of health insurance cover, with 20% and 16% covered for life and critical illness respectively.

Jeanette Makings, head of financial education at Close Brothers, commented that while the pandemic has placed a significant strain on employees financially, there are signs that they will come out the other side with greater financial awareness and a focus on improving financial resilience.

"It's important to remember that not all protection products will be needed or even suitable for every UK employee. The key is understanding what protection products and measures are available and how to assess their value as part of an individual's own financial plan to provide financial resilience and peace of mind," Makings said.

"That's the role of financial education. Giving people the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to diagnose their situation and identify the remedy, so ensuring that their financial future is more robust.

"Employers themselves should seize this initiative. Not only are they best placed to deliver comprehensive and tailored financial education, they would also reap the rewards of a workforce more resilient to everyday financial stresses."

John Brazier

