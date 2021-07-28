Zurich's Hamilton appointed to access and disability ambassador role

Hamilton's is among 12 new ambassadors named by Justin Tomlinson, the minister for disabled people, health and work.

Hamilton is replacing outgoing ambassador Johnny Timpson, who was recently Scottish Widows's -long-serving protection head. He announced his retirement in March after 30 years with the firm.

"As an industry, we have to be ready to listen, to continue to challenge outdated perceptions, acknowledge progress made in some areas but recognise there is still a long way to go," commented Hamilton.

"We need to be seen as transparent, fair and trusted, where our focus is on doing everything we can to best support our customers and employees with disabilities."

Tomlinson commented: "I am very excited to welcome this incredible, impressive group of people as new disability and access ambassadors.

"They will help support the existing team with our programme to increase access for disabled people across a wide range of private sector industries, and I am really looking forward to working with them."

Each ambassadorship is a voluntary role with a maximum term of three years. Appointees are industry leaders selected to help drive improvements for the accessibility and quality of services in their respective sectors.

Four new sectors have been added to this disability unity, with new ambassadors representing energy, hospitality, private housing and universities.

Commenting on Hamilton's appointment, Yvonne Braun, executive sponsor for diversity and inclusion at the Association of British Insurers, said:"We very much welcome Peter Hamilton's appointment as the new Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador for Insurance.

"Peter is a strong and constructive advocate for improving access to insurance, having supported the development of the ABI's Mental Health Standards and mental health training module in partnership with RightSteps. He has a wealth of experience in bringing people together from across industry and beyond to identify problems and find practical solutions, and is well placed to build on the good work carried out by Johnny Timpson to improve access to insurance. We look forward to working with Peter as he gets started in his new role."

Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, told COVER: "The Protection Distributors Group fully welcome the appointment of Peter Hamilton to this illustrious and crucially important role. They were large shoes to fill but Peter is absolutely perfect for following on from the magnificent work that Johnny Timpson undertook.

"The advisory community in particular have the upmost respect for someone who understands us and helps build those crucial bridges between manufacturers and distributors . We know that Peter recognises that advisers at the coal face are a crucial component in the overall solution and we look forward to working and collaborating with him."