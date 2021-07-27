ADVERTISEMENT

Shepherds Friendly joins PDG Claims Charter

Claims management best practices

Jon Yarker
clock 27 July 2021 • 1 min read
Mutual also signing up to Explaining Underwriting Decisions agreement.

Shepherds Friendly has become the latest mutual to sign up to Protection Distributors Group (PDG) Claims Charter, designed to set out standard best practices for claims management.

The industry-wide initiative contains several pledges such as having a dedicated claims for telephone-based enquiries and having a committed and named point of contact throughout a claimant's journey.

Shepherds Friendly already meets several of these pledges.

"We are pleased to join the PDG and signing up to its Claims Charter reiterates our commitment to a robust and supportive claims process that has our members at its heart," said Shepherds Friendly chief executive, Ann-Marie O'Dea.

"As a financial mutual that is built on fairness, everything we do is for our members, not shareholders." 

At the same time, the company has become the latest mutual to join the Explaining Underwriting Decisions agreement.

The collaboration launched in March with 19 insurers, reinsurers, advisers and charities creating the industry-wide initiative.

This has been designed with the aim of improving the transparency of underwriting processes and practices around chronic health conditions and disabilities for consumers, supporting groups and charities.

This agreement comes into force at the end of the year.

