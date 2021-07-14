ADVERTISEMENT

OneFamily adopts iPipeline protection platform

SSG Digital Platform

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 July 2021 • 1 min read
OneFamily adopts iPipeline protection platform

‘Long-term partnership’ aims to provide greater flexibility and adaptability to OneFamily customers.

Mutual society OneFamily has announced it is to migrate its protection, savings and investment processes to the iPipeline SSG Digital platform.

iPipeline's platform will replace OneFamily's existing savings, investments, and protection platform, providing "a comprehensive digital service" for around 2.6 million OneFamily customers, accessible by their advisers and customers, as well as independent advisers.

OneFamily stated the move was undertaken to make its proposition more flexible and adaptable to the needs of their customers.

The first stage of the partnership will focus on digitising the processes for new products and product enhancements before progressing to the re-platforming of existing products for all OneFamily customers.

According to iPieline, the SSG Digital platform has processed more than 3.7 million policies across protection, savings, and investments in the last eight years and more than 30% of new UK protection policies.

Graham O'Sullivan, director IT & change at OneFamily, commented: "We are pleased to be working in partnership with iPipeline as part of our strategic investment to deliver best-in-class experience for our customers today and into the future. 

"With a multi-generational customer base, it's important to us to be able to offer the latest in digital capabilities alongside more traditional customer contact channels.  With iPipeline's SSG Digital platform, we will ensure our customers can interact with our award-winning products in a manner and at a time that suits them best."

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

YuLife rakes in £50m in Series B funding round

Towergate partners on workplace mental health training

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Adviser / Broking

Don't over-medicalise the 'medicine'
PMI

Don't over-medicalise the 'medicine'

'There can be an instinctive tendency to assume that people immediately need treatment.'

Paul Nattrass and Jayne Rowe
clock 13 July 2021 • 5 min read
Kent IFA acquires local firm
Adviser / Broking

Kent IFA acquires local firm

Regency IFA acquired

Tom Ellis
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
Financial wellbeing directly linked to use of financial advice: Aegon UK
Adviser / Broking

Financial wellbeing directly linked to use of financial advice: Aegon UK

Focus on wealth accumulation

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT