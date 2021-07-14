OneFamily adopts iPipeline protection platform

Mutual society OneFamily has announced it is to migrate its protection, savings and investment processes to the iPipeline SSG Digital platform.

iPipeline's platform will replace OneFamily's existing savings, investments, and protection platform, providing "a comprehensive digital service" for around 2.6 million OneFamily customers, accessible by their advisers and customers, as well as independent advisers.

OneFamily stated the move was undertaken to make its proposition more flexible and adaptable to the needs of their customers.

The first stage of the partnership will focus on digitising the processes for new products and product enhancements before progressing to the re-platforming of existing products for all OneFamily customers.

According to iPieline, the SSG Digital platform has processed more than 3.7 million policies across protection, savings, and investments in the last eight years and more than 30% of new UK protection policies.

Graham O'Sullivan, director IT & change at OneFamily, commented: "We are pleased to be working in partnership with iPipeline as part of our strategic investment to deliver best-in-class experience for our customers today and into the future.

"With a multi-generational customer base, it's important to us to be able to offer the latest in digital capabilities alongside more traditional customer contact channels. With iPipeline's SSG Digital platform, we will ensure our customers can interact with our award-winning products in a manner and at a time that suits them best."