L&G rolls out Fracture Cover, Private Diagnostics protection add-ons

Legal and General has launched a new package of health and wellbeing benefits that include cover for accidental injuries and private medical consultations, available as an optional extra as part of the insurers core protection products.

Included within the ‘Umbrella Benefits' package that can be added to life, critical illness, income protection or rental policies is Fracture Cover and Private Diagnostics.

Fracture Cover encompasses 31 different injuries - 20 different fractures, nine different joint dislocations, Achilles tendon ruptures and knee ligament tears - and covers multiple claims in a 12-month period.

It pays out should the policyholder sustain a specified break, fracture, rupture, tear or dislocation, to a maximum of £7,500 in any policy year depending on the seriousness of injury.

Private Diagnostics provides policyholders with access to UK medical consultants and diagnostic testing in private medical centres throughout the country, covering investigations for cancer, cardiac and neurological conditions.

Policyholders will have access to preferred UK specialists remotely via the Trustedoctor website or app. Test results, if needed, are sent directly to the clients specialist who will then discuss next steps with them and either refer them back into the NHS or their private healthcare provider if they require further investigation or need to start treatment.

L&G's existing Wellbeing Support, provided by RedArc across all products, is automatically included across the insurer's core protection product range, with Rehabilitation Support automatically included with income protection cover only.

Craig Brown, director, intermediary insurance, at Legal & General, commented: "Like the reassurance of carrying a brolly in case of rain, our latest ‘Umbrella Benefits' keep on working for clients behind the scenes, helping with the unexpected.

"In response to increased demand for comprehensive and tailored core protection products, Fracture Cover may provide peace of mind and a financial safety net should an adviser's client get injured from a fall or accident.

"Meanwhile, Private Diagnostics gives them that all important specialist support when faced with serious illness, gaining access to a specialist quickly. Both are available as optional add-ons via intermediaries, enabling intermediaries to offer even more choice through bespoke, personalised options to meet their individual client's protection needs."