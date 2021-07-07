Mental health improving and incomes rising finds LV=

The latest Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor report shows that in June 2021, mental health issues are beginning to improve as 24% (12.7m) of UK adults felt lonely and isolated, compared to 31% (16.2m) in March.

During the same period, 18% (9.5m) of UK adults said their incomes had increased over the past three months - the highest figures since the quarterly survey started in June 2020.

LV='s report fears around losing employment, contracting Covid-19 and general anxieties around finances have all decreased between March and June this year.

As lockdown restrictions ease and Covid vaccinations continue, UK consumers say their outgoings are increasing, and they are saving less, according to the report, with the proportion of people whose socialising spend increased has risen markedly.

However, 12.5m (24%) of UK adults are now worried about rising prices of everyday items such as food, clothing and utilities.

Clive Bolton, managing director of savings and retirement at LV=, commented: "The Covid-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for the nation and had a huge impact on the lives, personal finances and mental health of millions of people.

"However, the success of the vaccine programme, the fall in death rates and the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions is lifting spirits. The economy is proving more resilient than many expected and those who predicted a swift recovery look like they might be proved right.

"Confidence is returning as a growing number of people say their income has increased over the past three months and, as lockdown eases, they are saving less and spending more on socialising. This is good news as it indicates that the UK could experience a stronger recovery when lockdown restrictions are eased and life begins to return to normal."