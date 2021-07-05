AIG Life launches evolved group critical illness proposition

In line with revamped individual critical illness (CI) cover launched last year, group propositions consolidates conditions across eight headings

AIG Life has unveiled its new CI proposition for group clients which brings together 27 conditions across eight groupings.

The insurer previously adapted its group individual protection cover late last year as it "checked out" of the critical illness ‘conditions race' with the introduction of umbrella headings incorporating more than 20 conditions.

Under the provider's new group CI product, 27 conditions are included across eight headings, which focus on specific surgeries or the impact on daily life for employees, rather than the name of the illness.

The headings are:

Degenerative neurological disorder

Reduced heart function

Surgery to the heart, aorta, or pulmonary artery

Surgery via the skull

Brain injury

Loss of use of a limb

Lung disease or removal

Blindness or removal of an eyeball

The proposition also includes 21 ‘stand-alone' conditions that would not "make sense to group together."

Also included within the group product are updated flexible benefit terms through the removal of benefit level limits at flexible benefit windows and lifestyle events, the option to add total permanent disability and group CI cover for employee partners, Children's Cover included as standard, and access to AIG Life's digital health and wellbeing service, Smart Health.

Lee Lovett, managing director for group protection at AIG Life, said the proposition is a "real game-changer" for the group CI market, which is simpler to comprehend and "enhances the prospect of a successful claim" for the employee and their family.

"We're removing the complexity that has plagued our industry, to make having group critical illness a no-brainer. Until now, employers had to choose which medical situations they want the insurance to pay out on, and needed some level of medical knowledge to know what they're buying," Lovett said.

"Really, it's about relieving employees' money worries as quickly as possible, to help them feel confident about their financial future. Leaving them to focus on what matters: their recovery.

"We've simplified the conditions covered and made it easy for employees to understand by grouping conditions based on the impact it has on everyday life, not the name of the illness, and in turn our cover has broadened. Doing this means the employee's cover keeps pace with new medical developments and doesn't diminish over time."