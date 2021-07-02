Interest in financial advice, protection up due to pandemic

Around one in five people in UK considering financial advice or taking protection cover due to Covid-19

According to Zurich's research, conducted in May this year, the pandemic has caused people to revaluate how they manage and spend their money, with a greater focus on saving, being more mindful of spending and preparing for the unforeseen.

While 51% are now prioristing savings to prepare for unexpected events or loss of income, around one-third (32%) are taking action by increasing the amount they are setting aside.

Meanwhile, around one in five people (19%) are considering seeking professional advice on their finances, with the same percentage of people thinking about taking out protection products, such as critical illness cover.

A similar survey published by Canada Life last month found that 5.8 million UK adults have taken out, or considered taking out, a life insurance policy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite increased levels of financial prudence brought about by the pandemic, illustrated by two-thirds (65%) indicating they are now very mindful about their money, increases to grocery and household bills are offsetting the amount being put into savings, according to Zurich.

Louise Colley, Zurich's director of protection, commented: "The past 15 months really have brought into sharp focus the importance of our livelihoods and finances with many concerned about their health and financial security.

"But despite these tough times, it's reassuring to see people taking stock and thinking positively about how they can bolster their situations. It would be hugely positively step to see more consumers seek professional financial advice so that they can put in place all of the support they need to give them peace of mind should the worst happen."