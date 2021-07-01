Guardian offers registered advisers free remote GP access

Life insurance provider to provide all registered advisers and families six months of 24/7 GP access for free

Guardian stated that advisers do not need to have written any business to qualify for the access, which will be made available to advisers who register with the insurer by the end of this year.

The 24/7 GP service from Guardian, which is currently available to all of its policyholders, provides access to a GP consultation with a UK-based doctor from any location at any time, via a phone or video appointment.

The service also can be used to provide medication support, as well as private prescriptions and referrals.

The remote GP service is provided by Guardian partner and telehealth provider, HealthHero.

Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director, Guardian, commented: "Health and wellbeing are front of mind as we emerge from the pandemic. We hope that by offering registered advisers, and their immediate families, free access to our GP 24/7 service until the end of December, we can provide an extra level of comfort to our valued partners at this time.

For advisers not yet registered with Guardian, who'd like to take advantage of this offer, our online registration process is easy and quick. Advisers can register and be submitting business within 10 minutes."

Dave Jennings, commercial director at HealthHero, added: "At HealthHero, we're committed to simplifying healthcare and improving lives, using the latest technology to improve the patient experience. We put medical advice from clinical experts into the hands of millions of people - no matter where or when they need it.

"We work with businesses to offer our services to their policyholders, employees and business partners - enabling them to better support the health and wellbeing of their most important assets: their people, and their customers."