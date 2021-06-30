Aegon removes majority of Covid underwriting restrictions

Aegon is the latest insurer to remove most of its restrictions related to Covid-19

The insurer has confirmed that it has withdrawn ‘most' of its underwriting restrictions for life and critical illness policies, applying to all new applications, on-going applications and those where terms have expired or that require further underwriting assessment.

The provider has now returned to its pre-pandemic maximum ratings for life cover taken out to age 65, and has increased the maximum ratings it will offer for life cover taken out to age 79.

Aego stated that due to the success of the vaccination programme it is now considering more applications from ‘higher risk customers', such as those with diabetes, higher BMI and respiratory conditions.

However, the insurer stated that a "small number" of clinically vulnerable customers, such as those on immunosuppressants or high-dose corticosteroids, will be treated cautiously but will still be considered for cover.

It has also reverted to pre-pandemic underwriting levels for critical illness cover, applications, removing all temporary coronavirus-related medical rating restrictions.

Helen Morris, head of underwriting and claims at Aegon, commented: "We've been actively monitoring and reviewing the impact of the pandemic as we've been keen to make sure that any changes returning us to our pre-pandemic underwriting approach would be permanent.

"The easing of lockdown restrictions, the acceleration in the UK vaccination programme and the fall in Covid-related mortality rates have been encouraging and given us confidence to remove the majority of our underwriting restrictions for life and critical illness cover.

"These changes will help more people get the financial protection they need, including those higher-risk individuals who might have been restricted in the last year.

"We're continuing to closely monitor the situation, as we're committed to returning to our full pre-pandemic underwriting approach as soon as possible."