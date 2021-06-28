Emma Thomson appointed as new PDG board member

Former chair returns to Protection Distributors Group (PDG) as latest board member

Thomson, a founding member of the PDG, was recently appointed head of protection and general insurance propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group, having previously held roles with British Friendly and LifeSearch.

She is also the founder and chair of the Women in Protection Network.

Thomson commented: "I've had a long association with the PDG and the valuable work it undertakes, which is why I'm so delighted to be joining the Board. Both the PDG and Sesame Bankhall Group share a commitment to ensuring more consumers benefit from protection advice.

In my role as Head of Protection & GI Propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group, and as a member of the PDG Board, I'm very excited about the opportunity to help drive the protection market forward through innovation and fresh thinking."

In April this year, the PDG announced two new member - The Insurance Surgery and Premier Choice Group - taking the total number of members to sixteen.

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura and chair of the PDG, said: "As a founding member of the PDG, Emma is aware of our purpose and is committed to improving outcomes for consumers through our work.

"We look forward to benefitting from her enthusiasm, passion and experience. She is a very valuable addition to the board".