Covid causes rise in life protection sales: Canada Life

Canada Life research finds 18-34 year olds most likely to purchase, or consider purchasing, life insurance since the start of the pandemic

According to research from the insurer, 5.8 million UK adults have taken out, or considered taking out, a life insurance policy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly one-fifth (19%) of those aged 18-34 stated they are considering or taking out life insurance policies, the largest percentage of any age group.

The research found that despite the pandemic triggering more people to think about their own mortality, there are still 32.9 million (63%) people who have never thought about or do not have an active life insurance policy in place.

Canada Life also found that men have been more likely to take action on securing life protection since the onset of the pandemic than women, as 14% of men have thought about or taken out life insurance policies, compared to just 8% of women.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, commented: "Talking about death is never an easy conversation, but it's encouraging that the pandemic has prompted people to think about their own mortality and any unexpected negative financial impacts their family might experience.

"It is concerning however, that there is still a significant proportion of the population without a life insurance policy in place. As an industry we must do all we can to highlight the importance of protection and the peace of mind it provides, both financially and emotionally, before it's too late."