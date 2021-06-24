10m UK adults not financially resilient: MetLife

MetLife research finds Covid pandemic has worsened financial situation of one-in-three UK adults

The survey, conducted among 2,000 UK adults by Censuswide earlier this year, found that one-in-five (19%) of UK adults do not consider themselves financial resilient and would rely on loans or credit cards.

Although 60% of consumers said they feel financially resilient, almost one-third (29%) admitted that this would only be the case if they were to receive help from a family member, their partner or someone else, according to the research.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted around one-third of UK adults' financial situation worsening, of which almost one in ten (8%) say it has done so significantly, while one in five (19%) admit it has done so, but only slightly.

A further one-in-four (25%) said they have no disposable income to fall back on should they need it, for paying bills, making a mortgage payment or rent. The survey found one-third (33%) of Brits worry about their financial situation when thinking about the short-term (6-12 months), although number slightly drops to 31% when thinking about the longer-term (more than 12 months).

In February this year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its Financial Lives Survey, which benchmarks nation's financial resilience, showing that more than half (52%) of UK adults are in some sense considered vulnerable (27.7m).

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented: "Many financial fears have come true for so many over the last 12 months. Having to use up savings to make ends meet, borrow money, pay cuts, taking time off work unpaid due to accident or illness or to care for a loved one - the list is endless. The ‘it'll never happen to me' premise has never felt so prominent.

"So, although worrying, the reality is that many people have no savings to fall back on. And unfortunately, it can easily spiral. The combination of worrying about having no disposable income and not having any savings can have a significant impact on mental health and an uneasy feeling of being extremely financially vulnerable."