Employees neglecting health as work takes precedence

Research from Aviva shows more employees are too busy working to look after their health as life satisfaction also drops

The insurer's Thriving Through the Age of Ambiguity report was originally conducted among 5,000 UK employees in February last year, repeated in August 2020 and then again in March this year.

One of its main findings was that staff are neglecting their physical health due to being too busy at work - up five percentage points to 58% compared with 53% in February 2020. Meanwhile, the majority (86%) stated that they are checking emails outside of working hours.

However, more employees (61%) now agree their employer is genuinely concerned about their wellbeing, compared with 57% before the pandemic stuck (February 2020).

At the same time, employees are now more likely to agree their employer understands what motivates them - 44% vs. 36% in August 2020.

The report also found that the number of employees who are completely satisfied with life has dropped by ten percentage points, falling from 67% in February 2020 to 57% in March 2021.

At the same time, the number of employees who report feeling anxious from day-to-day has increased from 22% in August 2020 to 27% in March 2021.

Debbie Bullock, Wellbeing lead at Aviva, commented: "Our research reveals unpredictable futures are placing a significant strain on the balance between work and home life, with more employees reporting feelings of anxiety and dissatisfaction, as well as concern for their future due toa lack of clarity about their retirement prospects.

"We believe employers can play a major role in guiding their employees through this ambiguity. By promoting healthier habits and incremental shifts in attitudes and actions, we can empower people to make informed, balanced and positive career and lifestyle choices.

"However, one size does not fit all when it comes to employee support, and it's vital businesses speak directly to peers to uncover and address individual concerns by offering tailored support."