Vitality launches car insurance proposition

VitalityCar product to focus on principles of health and life cover by promotion of incentives and rewards

Health and life insurer Vitality has expanded its range of cover through the launch of its new motor insurance proposition.

As first reported by COVER in January this year, Vitality has partnered with Covea Insurance to offer the cover directly to consumers, with existing members able to access to number of benefits and rewards at launch.

Drawing upon its shared-value approach to insurance, the VitalityCar proposition will use incentives to reward members and promote positive behaviour change via its Good Driving Programme.

In addition to offering comprehensive car insurance, the offering will focus on supporting members to drive safely and encourage them to consider the environmental impact of their driving.

Andrew Webb, managing director of VitalityCar, said: "We are now applying our Shared Value insurance model to car insurance with a dynamic product that consistently encourages and reinforces good driving, rewarding members for driving safely and for making choices that are better for the environment."

James Gearey, managing director of personal lines and protection for Covéa Insurance, commented: "Our partnership with Vitality is a major milestone for our business strategy and technology roadmap. It is also a really exciting development for the wider insurance market.

"The regulatory environment is changing as are customer needs. We have to evolve and innovate to make sure we deliver products that provide value and allow consumers the choice to live their lives in the way that they want."