Unum extends optical health proposition
Unum launches new benefits in response to increased screen time for employees during Covid lockdown

Among the benefits included in its extended proposition for employers, Unum has added immediate eligibility to claim for eye tests, lenses and frames paid for after the date the policy goes live, and the ability to claim for more expenses and pre-existing conditions (excluding accidents which occurred before the cover started). It has also added a new online claims management portal to accelerate the claims and reimbursement process, as well as the ability for customers to visit any opticians...

