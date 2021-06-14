Lifepoint Healthcare acquires Just Private Medical

Adds 120 clients

London-based health and wellbeing intermediary Lifepoint confirms acquisition for an undisclosed sum

The acquisition will see Lifepoint absorb PMI broker Just Private Medical's client base of 120, as part of its growth strategy. Isaac Feiner, director at Lifepoint (pictured), commented: "We have made no secret of our growth aspirations with the intention of becoming a major player in the health and wellbeing space. We have ambitions to build a £100million premium income business and are delighted to have completed this acquisition. "Our plan is to continue our organic growth complimented by...

