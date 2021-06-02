Swiss Re: Individual protection sales fall for the first time since 2013

Latest version of the Swiss Re report shows individual protection sales dropped 1.2% from last year as pandemic contracts the market

There were a total of 2,157,263 new individual protection policies sold during 2020, according to the latest Term and Health Watch report from Swiss Re, as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the protection market become clearer.

The reinsurer stated that the latest analysis indicates that a mix of "national lockdowns and sluggish economic output may have put households off insuring themselves and their families."

The findings of the report come after the highest level of new business for the last 15 years was recorded in 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

Income protection recorded the largest decrease in year-on-year new policy sales, with total of 162,515 in 2020, a decrease of 9.5% from 2019's total of 179,605.

Sales of guaranteed acceptance whole life assurance fell by 4.2% in 2020 to 303,265, while stand-alone critical illness sales dropped by 31.3%, with cover attached to a term assurance policy decreasing by 0.9% last year.

Ron Wheatcroft, Swiss Re technical manager and joint author of the report, commented: "While disappointing, this drop isn't hugely surprising given the number of products providing a maximum benefit in claim of one or two years that were withdrawn or had restrictions applied as a result of the pandemic.

"Nonetheless, the long-term prospects for growing the income protection market alongside the increase in membership of employer-sponsored policies remains positive. Our study points to a number of specific opportunities for growth as the UK comes out of lockdown, particularly in the housing sector, both to protect lending and rental commitments."

Market changes

The total number of new term assurance policies used for business protection purposes fell for the second consecutive year, decreasing by 43.1% to total sales of 11,975 in 2020, compared to 21,0860 in 2019.

For the first time, the report also included figures on income protection policies used for business protection purposes, using data from four providers. There were a total of 1,194 new policies with total premiums of £1,586,899, an average of £1,329 per new policy during 2020.

Wheatcroft continued: "New business protection sales continue to disappoint as firms faced the challenge of maintaining their businesses through the pandemic. We saw a similar impact with new Relevant Life Policies which fell by 17.5%.

"Among SMEs in particular, there is an urgent need to build greater resilience by protecting them against the loss of key individuals as a result of death or disability. The use of signposting offers a great opportunity to drive progress here and, utilised correctly, could be a major factor in providing more support to businesses to protect themselves against these risks."

In addition, the report shows that 49.9% of all new level term only policies were arranged without advice last year, a 2.5% increase since 2019.

For critical illness, 64.8% of distribution was directly authorised and 12.2% tied with provider (20.8% direct). For IP, 86.6% was directly authorised and 11.9% was tied (0.6% direct).

Just over 82.1% of term life was sold via directly authorised channels, 4.1% was tied and 9.3% direct.

Wheatcroft commented that policies being purchased online or without advice is expected to increase beyond 2020, and that it is "incumbent on us" to ensure that the quality of products available to consumers is to the correct standards.

"A better quality approach can only improve the persistency of business written. If there was any doubt about the need to consider the quality of what is presented, there should be none, with the FCA now consulting on a Duty of Care to deliver good outcomes in retail consumer markets," he said.

Provider rankings

According to the report, carried out in conjunction with iPipeline, Legal & General remain market leader for term assurance sales (504,061), Royal London, Aviva, AIG and Zurich. Royal London moved from fourth place last year to second in this year's report, with sales of 194,785 policies.

L&G also sold the most critical illness (121,704 policies), followed by Aviva, Royal London, Zurich and Vitality. Royal London climbed above Zurich and Vitality in this year's sales rankings.

For income protection sales, Legal & General finished top of the list with 37,488 sales, moving above of Aviva, while Royal London climbed to third, followed by LV and The Exeter.

For whole of life sales, SunLife remain top (176,751), followed by Royal London and iptiQ, which moved above AIG. New entrant One Family was fifth in this years list.

When measured by premium for new term sales, Legal & General (£172,124,376) remained market leader followed by Aviva and AIG Life (no change from last year). For IP sales premium, Aviva (£13,983,257) remained top, followed by L&G and LV = (also no change from 2019).