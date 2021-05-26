Loss of work or reduced income top concern for homeowners

New research from MetLife shows only one-in-four homeowners sought out financial advice during Covid-19 pandemic

Research carried by Censuswide on behalf of MetLife among 2,000 UK homeowners, or those currently purchasing a property, in February this year, found that a loss of work or reduce income were the primary concerns in both the coming six and 12 months.

When asked what their biggest financial concern for the next six months was, 16% of those surveyed admitted it was having a reduced income, the same percentage were also anxious about getting into debt and having to dip into savings to make ends meet.

The research shows that getting into debt and having to use savings is a longer-term concern too, with 16% of people stating that it is their biggest financial concern for both the next six months and the next year.

Just over one-third (38%) of respondents said that they had no specific financial concerns over the period.

Despite the concerns around financial vulnerability uncovered, just one-in-four (27%) of those surveyed said they had sought out financial advice during the pandemic. Of the 64% of those that indicated they had not been seeking financial advice, 38% don't intend to, 5% can't afford to, 9% haven't decided yet and 13% haven't yet but might have to in the future.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented that the decision to seek out financial advice is a "sensible decision" at a time when personal finances have been placed in an "unexpectedly difficult position".

"It can help them better understand how to protect what is most important to them via valuable insurance policies, as well as helping to put plans in place for the future by developing a savings and investment strategy," said Horner.

"The sooner you seek financial advice the earlier you can start putting a plan together for your future goals and ensure you have the right protections in place should the unexpected happen. If the last year has taught us anything, it is just how unpredictable life can be."