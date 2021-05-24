Royal London latest insurer to remove Covid underwriting restrictions

Insurer has confirmed easing of Covid-related restrictions across all of its protection products

Royal London announced that following the removal of the restrictions to its underwriting policies, put into action last year, it will continue to ease other restrictions with the objective of returning to "a pre-pandemic underwriting philosophy."

The easing came into effect today (24 May) and applies to all new applications, any on-going applications, and any case where terms have expired or that require a further underwriting assessment.

Earlier this month, Aviva announced it was rolling back Covid-related underwriting restrictions, after LV= had done the same for chronic condition underwriting at the end of April.

Royal London stated that approximately six in 10 of the applications that were postponed due to temporary restrictions relating to Covid-19 will now be offered terms for cover, while all temporary rating restrictions related to Coronavirus for critical Illness and income protection covers have also been removed.

It has also increased the maximum ratings applied to life cover applications at all age bands, with the maximum for those aged under 60 increasing to 300%. For critical illness and income protection, all temporary rating restrictions related to Covid-19 have now been removed, with the maximum rating limit returning to 150% for all customers.

Meanwhile, diabetes life cover is under review and will be updated separately to the changes made on its Menu products, Royal London stated.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "With an improving picture in the UK and the progress of the vaccination programme, we're pleased to be able to remove the bulk of the restrictions that have been in place for the last year.

"Our updated approach to underwriting will ensure greater access to insurance with more customers now able to obtain cover, whilst also recognising that the situation remains changeable.

"We will continue to evolve our underwriting philosophy as circumstances dictate with the aim of returning to our pre-pandemic philosophy as soon as we are able to."