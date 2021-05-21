Stonebridge Group appoints new operations director

Gavi Earnshaw will lead strategies to deliver operational efficiencies and scale for growth

Stonebridge Group's new operations director, Gavin Earnshaw, will report to chief executive, Rob Clifford.

Earnshaw will lead the mortgage and insurance network's strategy to deliver operational efficiencies across the Group and help it scale the business to achieve further substantial growth.

Earnshaw will also join the senior management team of the network.

Previously the compliance director at mortgage broker network HLPartnership, Earnshaw has held previous roles across operations and compliance with Sesame Bankhall Group and The Right Mortgage and Protection Network.

Commenting on his new role, Earnshaw said: "In this market, you can't help but be aware of Stonebridge and how it has developed. I've watched from ‘over the fence', so to speak, in my previous roles and to now be able to join the team is a real privilege.

"A growing network brings with it challenges and I'm looking forward to supporting the SMT, all my new colleagues, and our network firms, to help meet them, and to help develop and evolve ‘best in class' services to our AR firms, that will ensure we maintain the excellent standing Stonebridge has in the mortgage community."