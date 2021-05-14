Protection industry pays out £6.2bn on 2020 claims

Record figures released by Association of British Insurers (ABI) and Group Risk Development (GRiD)

The insurance industry paid out more than £6.2 billion in protection claims during 2020, a year-on-year increase of more than £438 million, the yearly figures show.

The percentage of claims paid has stayed largely consistent at 98%, compared to 98.3% in 2019, which was the highest on record.

Over £3.4bn in life insurance claims were paid in 2020, an increase of £349m on the previous year. The average payout on term life insurance policies (individual and group) was £79,304.

Claims payouts for critical illness during 2020 were recorded at £1.13bn, a 6% fall in the number of critical illness claims paid last year, with a 7% year-on-year decrease in value.

The ABI and GRiD data also revealed that £688.2m was paid out in individual income protection claims for mental health with an average claim of £22,170. The latest figures also show a rise in mental health claims under individual income protection, up from 10% to 12% in 2020.

The equivalent of £17 million was paid every single day in 2020, £1.16 million a day more than in 2019, with non-disclosure the top reason for declined claims.

Declined claims

Charlie Campbell, the ABI's manager, health and protection, commented: "The record payout to help families cope with death, illness and injury shows how insurers give vital financial support to their customers during what are difficult and stressful times. The pandemic reinforced just how valuable the protection provided by insurers has been. The high number of claims paid should give people confidence they can trust that their insurance provider will be there when they need them.

"However, non-disclosure of relevant medical information, and the condition not being covered were the two main reasons for the 2% of claims that were declined. This emphasises the need for customers and advisers to disclose all relevant health information when applying for cover, and for insurers to continue to improve the clarity and understanding of what is and what is not covered".

Paul Brencher, managing director, individual protection at Aviva UK, and chair of the ABI's Protection Board, said: "The financial risks from ill-health are not new, but the pandemic has dramatically highlighted how the financial resilience of families can be so easily tested. There has never been a more important time to demonstrate the benefits of protection, the safety nets it can provide to customers and their families in difficult times, and its relevance for employers and financial advisers."

Products New claims paid** Percentage new claims paid Total value paid (000s)** Average value of claim paid** Critical Illness 16,845 91.3% £ 1,128,825 £ 67,011 Life 43,160 97.0% £ 3,422,788 £ 79,304 Total Permanent Disability 391 66.4% £ 28,102 £ 71,939 Whole of Life 237,458 99.99% £ 956,021 £ 4,026 Income Protection 27,281* 86.5% £ 688,256 £ 22,170 All Protection Products 325,136 98.0% £ 6,223,992

*Includes figures from the Association of Financial Mutuals

**Figures are for new claims, as well as income protection claims in payment