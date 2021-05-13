Nick Erskine joins Zurich as director of distribution

Former AIG head of intermediary sales appointed to newly-created role at Zurich

Nick Erskine has been appointed to the role of director of distribution at the insurer and will lead Zurich's retail protection sales team.

Erskine joins from AIG where he was head of intermediary sales, with responsibility for distribution including all sales teams and will start the role as of 17 May.

Prior to this, he led sales teams with brands such as Ageas, Vitality and Royal Liver Assurance.

Louise Colley, director of Zurich's retail protection business, commented: "I am delighted to announce that Nick will be joining my leadership team.

"Nick is hugely passionate about all things protection and his strengths lie in building and maintaining relationships, developing and delivering sales strategies, and leading successful sales teams. I am confident he will play a pivotal role on our path to success."

Last week, Zurich confirmed the appointment of Hayley Robinson as group chief underwriting officer, to drive the insurer's underwriting strategy, objectives and performance.