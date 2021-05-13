Aviva updates Covid restrictions on individual protection

Insurer removes ‘most’ Covid-19 underwriting restrictions for individual protection policies as infection rates decrease

In response to the progress of the vaccination programme and declining COVID-19 infections in the UK, Aviva has removed the underwriting restrictions it introduced for individual protection applications at the start of the pandemic.

The insurer states that throughout the pandemic it offered individual protection cover to over nine in 10 applicants.

By removing Covid-related restrictions, the 2% of applicants who typically have chronic medical conditions that placed them at a higher risk should they have contracted the virus, will be eligible for cover.

The underwriting changes go live from today (13 May) in addition to planned updates to Aviva's automated rules engine that come into effect on 24 May, which will result in an additional cumulative 2% of customers able to access an immediate decision on their protection application, according to Aviva.

Robert Morrison, global life chief Underwriter for health and protection at Aviva, said: "Given the game-changing effect of the vaccination effort in the UK, lifting our Covid-19 underwriting criteria now is the right thing to do to help those customers with manageable chronic conditions get the protection that they need.

"We're committed to making insurance as accessible as possible to the greatest number of people. Our decisions have always been driven by data and emerging medical evidence and now we are seeing a reduction in risk I'm delighted to announce this positive move for advisers and their customers."

Last month, LV= announced that it had removed Covid underwriting restrictions for people with chronic medical conditions applying for life insurance cover.