Scottish Widows pays out 98% of individual claims during 2020

Insurer paid out to 10,712 individual protection customers throughout last year

In total, Scottish Widows paid out on 99.5% of life claims and 94.2% of critical illness claims during 2020, representing 9,227 and 1,485 claims respectively.

With £206m paid out throughout the year, Scottish Widows notes that this is largely in line with its claims payout total in 2019, when the insurer paid out on 99.4% of life claims and 93% of critical illness claims.

In 2020, Scottish Widows paid 650 Covid-19 related claims, totalling just over £7m.

The total paid out on life claims was £125m, with £8.6m paid out on terminal illness claims. Cancer was again the most common reason for claims, with 44.5% of all claims from women were as a result of death from cancer, compared with 32% of men.

Heart-related claims accounted for 25% of cases for men, compared to 14% of cases for women.

The average life claim paid was £46,401 and the highest individual claim was over £565,045.

CI decline

Similarly to other protection cover providers, Scottish Widows recorded a decrease in critical illness claims during 2020. The insurer received 1,576 claims in 2020 versus 1,800 in 2019, representing a 12% decrease.

The total amount paid out in critical illness claims during last year was £81 million. Cancer was the main reason for women making a claim at 75% of all cases; this was followed by stroke (5%), heart attack (3%) and multiple sclerosis (4%).

Among men, 52% of claims made were for cancer, followed by heart attack (19%) and stroke (7%).

The average critical illness claim paid was £55,182 and the highest individual claim was £502,551.

Scott Cadger, head of protection underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows, said: "In a year that has been financially and emotionally challenging for many, we are proud to have maintained a claims pay out rate of over 98%. This means that as an insurer, we have continued to support families during some of their most difficult moments.

"Our data has also shown that we have seen a decline in critical illness claims received for cancers, stroke and tumours, but the percentage of critical illness claims paid out was in line with 2019.

"It's understandable that people may be hesitant about seeing the doctor in the current climate, but they should still seek medical advice if they notice any changes in their health. Getting help early could make all the difference when it comes to diagnosing and treating conditions."