AMII data initiative receives industry green light

Cigna Europe the latest insurer to join Association of Medical Insurer and Intermediaries’ (AMII) Transfer of Personal Data Initiative

The initiative, which comprises an agreement to adopt the electronic transfer of underwriting direct between insurers in the UK, has received pan-industry approval, AMII stated.

The agreement will allow participating insurers to electronically transfer all customer data in relation to company-paid schemes, and will send all required underwriting data for its insured membership to any new provider or vice versa, should customers want to transfer between insurers.

Cigna Europe has joined Aviva, Axa, Bupa, Freedom, The Exeter, Vitality and WPA in adopting the initiative.

Newly-confirmed AMII chair, David Middleton, said: "Cigna Europe signing up to the initiative marks the final piece in the puzzle - we now have an industry-wide agreement for the electronic transfer of data.

"It's a milestone moment and we shouldn't stop here - looking ahead we'd hope to extend it into consumer healthcare too."

The initiative was spearheaded by previous AMII chair, Stuart Scullion, who stepped down from the role after six years at last month's annual general meeting.

Middelton commented: "Stuart drove this initiative to improve efficiency and push the industry forward. Without his vision and hard work, we would still have been working in very outdated ways - these kinds of industry improvements lie at the heart of the AMII agenda."