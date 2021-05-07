Zurich appoints Hayley Robinson as group chief underwriting officer
As of 1 June
Hayley Robinson appointed to lead Zurich Group Underwriting and drive underwriting strategy, objectives and performance
Currently the UK Group underwriting chief, Robinson will take on the Group role on 1 June and report to Sierra Signorelli, who was recently named Zurich chief executive for commercial insurance.
In the new role, Robinson will oversee the underwriting function across the Zurich Group and ensure underwriters are well-positioned to make appropriate risk selection decision.
Having joined Zurich in 2018, Robinson previously held various management roles in underwriting at RSA and Aviva.
Commenting on her new role, Robinson said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to progress my journey with Zurich and help to drive forward the global underwriting strategy.
"Having spent most of my career in underwriting, it is a huge privilege to be able to play a role in shaping the underwriting community of the future."
