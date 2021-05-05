Insurance coalition launches diabetes risk research project

Collaborative research project aims to better understand risks associated with a diagnosis of Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) and the University of Leicester, in partnership with a group of insurance providers and reinsurers, aims to provide updated information on the risks of diabetes and the impact of new treatment developments.

The IFoA's Actuarial Research Centre has partnered with Pacific Life Re, Partner Re, Swiss Re, Legal & General and Zurich Insurance Group to conduct research into the condition, where current available risk estimates are derived from data over ten years old.

According to the IFoA, the research aims to help the insurance industry appreciate and use current data and studies when considering diabetic risks, and ultimately could support individuals with diabetes to gain better access to insurance.

The project's specific objectives are:

To understand the increased risk of medical complications, including the impact of behavioural and/or modifiable risk factors and implications for chronic conditions later in life.

To understand the information available to insurance underwriters and how this is used to underwrite this risk.

Gain insights from data by considering advanced data analytic techniques to understand relative risk factors.

To produce mortality tables at a granular level for lives with and without diabetes (inclusive of all age ranges).

To produce morbidity tables at a granular level for inceptions of diabetes.

Nicola Oliver, chair of the Diabetes Working Party and of the programme's Steering Group, said: As a working party, we are delighted that after a huge collaborative effort within the team, with our academic and clinical advisors, the IFoA executive and our sponsors, we can now proceed with what I anticipate will be a ground-breaking research project that will benefit those with diabetes, and those working in insurance who seek to understand the current clinical perspectives of those with diabetes."