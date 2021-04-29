Homeowners wait for 'drastic change' before considering protection

Illness or a loss of employment cited as main reasons to seek out protection cover according to homeowners in MetLife survey

New research from MetLife UK has found that existing and aspiring homeowners do not consider taking out protection unless they experience a "drastic change" in circumstances.

A survey carried by Censuswide among a UK representative sample of 2,000 homeowners, or those currently purchasing a property, in February this year found that it would take falling ill (31%), a change in employment status (25%) or having an accident (24%) before they'd consider purchasing protection to support with mortgage repayments.

While ‘lifestyle events', such as having children (16%) or getting married (6%), were cited as reasons to consider the need for protection cover, the survey shows that current and aspiring homeowners would only consider taking out protection due to unforeseen circumstances that would negatively impact on their ability to work.

Despite one in seven respondents (14%) stating that they regretted not taking out protection cover, 22% of homeowners said that they would not consider purchasing a protection product under any circumstance.

Not believing it would be needed (28%), the cost of the policy (25%) and not being able to afford it (22%) were the main reasons preventing people from financially protecting themselves. Other reasons included not being offered it (12%) and not knowing such protection policies even existed (11%).

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented: "After such an uncertain year, it's made the realisation of falling ill or a change in employment a reality for so many. We're all guilty of thinking that ‘it'll never happen to me', but really, the worst-case scenario could happen to anyone.

"It's quite frequently the case that it's once a person has experienced a change in circumstance that they consider protection, but by that point it could be too late. Although protection would cover you in the future, a new policy wouldn't cover previous experiences.

"And with one in seven regretting not having financial protection in place, it's vital that current and aspiring homeowners are fully aware of what products are out there. And importantly, the product most suited to their needs."