Iress, Anorak partner on new protection advice platform

Technology providers cooperate on platform aiming to reduce mortgage broker advice gap

The ‘Anorak for Advisers' platform, launched via a collaboration between Iress and Anorak, aims to provide protection advice to mortgage brokers.

The platform aims to provide mortgage brokers with the knowledge to educate clients on their protection options, know their clients' financial liabilities, and be guided to build an suitable protection recommendation that covers life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection.

Brokers will also get access to real-time quotes and applications submissions for clients from Iress through the platform.

David Vanek, chief executive and co-founder of Anorak, said that the life insurance industry had dwelled too long on the protection gap without recognising that it was partly caused by a gap in advice, particularly for among mortgage advisers.

"With more young buyers entering the market, as ‘Generation Rent' becomes ‘Generation Buy', there is an increased need for financial protection, and advisers have an invaluable role to play in providing impartial advice and identifying protection gaps, whilst ensuring millennials receive the best mortgage arrangements," he said.

Dave Miller, executive general manager - commercial at Iress, commented: "Protection can sometimes be something of an afterthought for many advice firms and the integration with Anorak is intended to help protection become a core part of the mortgage journey.

"The partnership means we're now able to bring this information and technology to a large proportion of the market, enhancing the user journey, and helping advisers create better outcomes for their clients."