Purple Tuesday & Johnny Timpson team up on improving insurance inclusivity

New video 'thunderclap' calls for insurance industry to sign up to Purple Tuesday on 21 November 2021 to improve disability inclusivity

Protection industry veteran Johnny Timpson has joined forces with charity Purple to encourage the insurance industry to take further action on disabled accessibility and inclusivity.

Spearheading a new video for Purple Tuesday, Timpson explains why and how the insurance sector can get involved in the programme to improve the disabled customer experience in insurance.

Purple Tuesday is a programme to support organisations of all sizes and across all sectors improve the disabled customer experience and this year takes place on 21 November 2021.

It is free to participate in Purple Tuesday and a minimum of one commitment to improve accessibility is required. Commitments could include: an audit of online accessibility, disability awareness training, Not Every Disability is Visible Signage, learning ‘Hello' and ‘Goodbye' in British Sign Language, etc.

‘I am delighted to be working alongside COVER again, to raise disability and wider accessibility issues across the insurance industry. Together we are changing the disability conversation," said Purple chief executive, Mike Adams OBE.

Watch the video below: