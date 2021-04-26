PRIMIS broker enquiries rise 7% during March

Adviser network resolved over 2,823 broker queries last month, including for life cover and income protection

PRIMIS Mortgage Network product desk resolved another record number of enquiries from appointed representative (AR) advisers during March - an 35.5% increase on its monthly average from 2020.

The monthly tally exceeds the previous record set in February this year of 2,642, a month-on-month increase of 7%.

According to the firm, the leading queries from brokers centred around lending for contracted workers, followed by lending for borrowers on full or partial furlough who were looking for a mortgage.

PRIMIS also stated that other broker queries were received for buy-to-Let purchases for first-time buyers and non-homeowners, and recurring monthly queries on product options for regulated and Limited Company buy-to-let investors, lending for expats and other overseas clients, and lending for borrowers with adverse credit.

Vikki Jefferies, Proposition Director at PRIMIS, commented: "It is really encouraging to see that advisers were utilising the product desk throughout March to support them with both new and ongoing queries, and then showcasing their learnings in conversations with clients. This is what the product desk is all about - ensuring brokers have the resources they need to help them perform their best and ensure that their businesses thrive.

"As some sense of normality returns to the UK, I hope to see more brokers focusing on strengthening their business alongside their crucial day-to-day work with clients. Ensuring that operational processes are running efficiently will deliver significant benefits for brokers' businesses, so I'd encourage the adviser community to take advantage of the resources available to enhance their business and support their client work going forwards."