BIBA calls for insurance sector mental health feedback

British Insurance Broker Association (BIBA) launches survey to benchmark mental health of insurance industry

In conjunction with BIBA member mental wellbeing facility provider, Mental Health in Business (MHIB), the trade body has launched an online survey to assess the state of mental health across insurance professionals, such as intermediary, claims and underwriting professionals.

BIBA stated that the survey, developed in line with the Thriving at Work Report's ‘Core Standards', will help business leaders in the insurance industry to identify the positive steps they can take to build mental wellbeing resilience in their organisation.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of mental health challenges on both an individual and group basis, BIBA said that the survey does not seek to establish the impacts of Covid, but to "draw a line in the sand upon which we can build."

Claire Russell of MHIB, the BIBA member mental wellbeing facility provider, said: "There has never been a more important time for business leaders to prioritise workplace mental wellbeing, and to understand what measures need to be taken to create safe and healthy working environments, for all."

