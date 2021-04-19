ABI launches mental health training platform for advisers

New training platform aims at improved understanding of mental health for front-line protection advisers

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has launched a free training platform for insurance advisers on mental health in an effort to improve industry standards.

Developed in collaboration with health and wellbeing specialists Rightsteps, the platform provides bespoke mental health training for insurance advisers and customer-facing staff, accredited by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Training is comprised of three courses which first introduces background on mental health, enabling advisers and front-line staff at insurers to understand some of the most common mental health conditions and recognise the possible signs and symptoms.

This is followed by a second course on effective communication with those who have a mental health condition, particularly during emotionally challenging or difficult conversations, with the final course focusing on individual vulnerability and crisis management.

The ABI stated it has committed to training 5,000 advisers and front-line staff through the platform by the end of this year.

Yvonne Braun, director of policy for long-term savings and protection at the ABI, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has created a mental health emergency and the insurance industry is in the frontline in responding to this crisis.

"It's our duty to help all vulnerable customers navigate what can often feel like overwhelmingly complex financial products that are there to provide peace of mind. We are committed to a fundamental step-change in the quality of support our industry gives customers with mental health conditions, and the launch of this training platform is vital to make this a reality and improve trust and transparency in the insurance industry."

Industry support

Research conducted last year by Mental Health UK found that people living with mental health conditions have struggled to navigate the process to access insurance, leading over two-thirds (68%) to believe they were unfairly discriminated against because of their mental health.

Chief executive of the CII, Sian Fisher, said that the insurance industry plays a "vital role" in supporting people through difficult situations, including mental health problems, and the ABI training addresses a "major social and health related challenge."

"I welcome the growing recognition of the importance of mental health support. Specifically, in light of the ABI's Mental Health Standards, as well as our own revised guidance for our members. The ABI and Rightsteps' new training signifies a vital addition to our united work on mental health in insurance and highlights the effects it can have on consumers and staff alike," Fisher said.

"I am delighted to be able to support its launch and to announce our accreditation of the training, ensuring everyone has at least some access to the skills and knowledge they need to understand mental ill-health."

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, commented: "Mental health issues are a growing problem and our research indicates that levels of stress and anxiety have risen since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Mental health is a top-three reason for LV= income protection claims, and this initiative will help build confidence and competence among advisers and insurers' staff when considering, talking about and supporting mental health issues with new and existing protection clients."

"We welcome and look forward to adopting the new learning modules into our existing people development programmes."