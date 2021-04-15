Willis Tower Watson rolls out new underwriting solution

New data and analytics system aimed at improved decision-making for underwriting risk and pricing

Radar Workbench, part of the firms Radar solutions portfolio, is designed to improve the performance of frontline commercial underwriters through greater analytics capabilities and data accessibility and management.

The solution connects a range of internal and external data assets to deliver configurable and contextual analysis for specific cases to the underwriter's desktop in real time.

The broker states that while technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and analytics advance, underwriting continues to struggle with adoption issues such as fragmented processes, multiple legacy platforms and lack of data strategies.

Dave Ovenden, global head of Product, Pricing, Claims and Underwriting (PPCU) Consultancy, Willis Towers Watson, commented: "Commercial products are complex, with underlying exposures making effective technology responses challenging and often expensive. With margins tight and risks increasingly unpredictable, insurers are under pressure to improve performance whilst still operating within historic constraints.

"Radar Workbench has been developed to provide the optimal environment that supports underwriters in making complex decisions at pace and with confidence. The user is supported by contextually relevant insights about the client and risk being underwritten, framed in a modern and intuitive user interface that enables the frictionless flow of data."