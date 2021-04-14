Aviva's Barker departs health and protection role

Steve Bridger to take over as managing director of insurer's health and protection business on interim basis

Aviva has announced that Rob Barker, the managing director of its health and protection business, is left the role to take over its UK Savings & Retirement division.

Barker, who first joined Aviva in 2014, took on the role of leading the insurers health and protection business in March 2019. He takes on the new role with immediate effect.

Commenting on his new role, Barker said: "I'm delighted to take on this exciting new role serving the savings and retirement needs of our customers in the UK. The savings and retirement business represents a strategically important market for Aviva, and an area where we are targeting meaningful growth."

A spokesperson for Aviva confirmed that Steve Bridger, currently managing director of Aviva's health business, will take on the position on an interim basis, subject to regulatory approval.

"Steve has great experience in the health and protection business, having previously been MD of Group Protection for Aviva," they said.