Savings trump life cover for over 50s during pandemic

Research shows that only one-in-three over 50s were covered by life insurance throughout Covid-19 pandemic year

The results of a survey of over 2,000 UK adults over 50 years of age, conducted by Opinium in January and February this year, show that just over half of respondents (52%) prioritised putting money into savings instead of paying for life cover.

Despite these varying levels of coverage, three in 10 over-50s stated that it was "more important than ever" to have life insurance in place, rising to 47% among those with a mortgage still to pay, indicating that still having costs to pay on a home is a key factor in the decision.

Cost was stated as factor for one in eight (13%) who struggle to cover the expense of life insurance and, as a result, a similar proportion (14%) said they would consider scrapping their cover if finances were put under further pressure.

Paul Bridgwater, head of investments at OneFamily, said that an inability for over 50's to "face up to their worst fears" may explain the lack of cover take-up during the pandemic. The survey found that just over one-quarter (28%) of those surveyed in this age group "just don't want to engage with end-of-life planning."

Despite this, 40% of survey respondents that do have life cover in place stated that they have greater peace of mind that their funeral costs are taken care of and that their family doesn't need to worry about them.

"Talking about what happens after a customer dies is always going to be a little uncomfortable for them and will need careful handling by a skilled adviser," Bridgwater said.

"However, knowing about the other potential barriers - such as a lack of understanding over product cover, age requirements, the need for a medical or concerns over cost - could help advisers in opening up the conversation and finding the right solution for their client," Bridgwater said.