L&G pays 96% of personal protection claims in 2020

One in 10 death claims received by L&G were Covid-related in 2020, with 99% of these claims paid out

L&G paid out a total of £763.9 million in personal protection claims throughout 2020, totalling 96% of its overall claims received.

The insurer states that it paid out 43 personal protection claims every day in the UK during 2020, to 15,855 customers and their families.

More than nine in 10 of those claims that were not paid were as a result of ‘deliberate or reckless misrepresentation', according to L&G, with more than half of life insurance claims (53%) turned down were due to a misrepresentation of a condition related to the cause of death.

Meanwhile, 73% of misrepresentations for critical illness claims were about a condition related to the cause. Misrepresentation around lifestyle - most commonly alcohol consumption and smoking - was the second most common reason for non-payment of claims.

David Banks, director of claims and underwriting at L&G, said: "We are very aware that when we are unable to pay a claim in full - or at all - it can have a significant impact on our customers and their families. That is why we are working hard to improve the underwriting process and the questions we ask to make sure we are as transparent as possible about the information we need and most importantly, why we need it.

"We want to encourage intermediaries and distributors to make sure customers understand that we need to know about their general health and lifestyle to assess their risk and that is why we ask questions around pre-existing conditions, height, weight etc. Because, if there is a claim and misrepresentation is discovered, it can affect the claim pay-out, and have a potentially devastating impact on those customers relying on the money at their moment of need."

Covid impact

L&G paid out 99% of the 1,214 Covid-related death claims it received last year, with an average pay out of £32,287 per claim and a combined total of more than £39m. The insurer noted that one in 10 death claims during 2020 were Covid-19 related.

The insurer's 2020 figures also show other protection claims were impacted by the pandemic. L&G recorded a 2% drop in cancer critical illness claims, and 155 fewer terminal illness claims compared to the previous year.

The vast majority (94%) of terminal illness claims were because of a cancer diagnosis, unchanged from 2019, however, due to the fact there were fewer overall claims in 2020, the total number of cancer related claims fell from more than 1,000 in 2019 to 856 in 2020.

L&G recorded a 39% increase in income protection pay outs during 2020, totalling 216 claims. The main cause of claims was musculoskeletal disorders (32%), followed by cancer (17%), with pay outs totalling £2.2m throughout the year.

"If 2020 has taught us anything it is that protection has never been more important. One in ten of all death claims were paid out because of Covid-19, something that wasn't even on our radar 18 months ago, which further emphasises the benefits of insurance," said Banks.

"It also reiterates the importance of seeking help; early intervention is key, which is why our IP protection includes help and support for customers to access as soon as they're ill, because the sooner we know, the sooner we can help prevent their health problem from progressing."