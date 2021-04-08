Lifecover.com to provide protection advice for Loans Warehouse

Protection broker and lead generation firm Lifecover.com to offer protection advice to Loan Warehouse customers

The new partnership, the first for Lifecover.com since its acquisition by Omnia Protect, will see the protection broker offer life insurance advice to Loans Warehouse customers on an exclusive basis.

The firm stated that the partnership is a "continuation of the advice process" to ensure customers are receiving the "best possible service, for the entire journey."

Further partnership opportunities are expected to be investigated between the two firms as the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions begin to ease.

The Lifecover.com brand was acquired by Omnia Protect in January this year. Lifecover.com has also partnered with Engaged Resource, which saw it build a bespoke CRM, and service provider Auxilium Partnership, while also establishing a number of commercial tie-ins and working closely with insurance providers, the firm said.

Bret Jackson, managing director of Lifecover.com, commented: "This is a significant partnership for Lifecover.com. We are extremely proud of what we have built in a short period of time.

"This deal demonstrates we have a compelling proposition which meets the requirements of a group in such stature as Loans Warehouse."