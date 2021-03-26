Aviva completes consolidation through Polish sale

Insurer concludes its refocusing strategy through the sale of its Polish business unit

Following the sale of its French and Italian business units, the insurer confirmed the sale of Aviva Poland in a deal valued at €2.7 billion (£2.3 billion) to Allianz.

Aviva Poland comprises Aviva's interests in life insurance business in Poland and Lithuania, and its Polish general insurance, asset management and pensions businesses, including a portfolio of financial advice, digital distribution and price comparison businesses. The Aviva Poland business to be sold also includes Aviva's 51% shareholding in life and general insurance joint ventures with Santander.

Similarly to the sale of its French and Italian businesses, Aviva states that proceeds from the sale will be used to facilitate Aviva's capital framework of debt reduction, investment for long-term growth and the return of excess capital to shareholders.

In late February, Aviva offloaded its French life, general insurance, and asset management businesses in a €3.2 billion deal, followed by the sale of its Italian life and general insurance businesses for €873 million earlier this month.

The divestment of Aviva Poland is the eighth transaction Aviva has announced during the previous eight months and marks the conclusion of its portfolio restructuring strategy, meaning Aviva will focus on its core operations in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

Amanda Blanc, chief executive officer of Aviva, commented: "The sale of our Polish business is an excellent conclusion to the refocusing of our portfolio announced just eight months ago. The sale of our eight non-core businesses will generate total cash proceeds of £7.5 billion.

"We have made significant progress with our debt reduction plan and in due course we will make a substantial return of capital to shareholders. Our strategic focus is now on our strongest businesses in the UK, Ireland and Canada where we have leading market positions and strong growth potential."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and anti-trust approvals, and is expected to complete within 12 months.