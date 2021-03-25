Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: 'Don't medicalise normal stress reactions'

The role of the insurer is help people to preserve and/or regain functional ability to avoid further physical and psychological deterioration, says L&G's Dr Tarun Gupta

The last 12 months has done much to bring psychological wellbeing into day-to-day discussions, but it has also served to exacerbate an existing trend of medicalising normal stress reactions to adverse events or circumstances.

The insurance industry, individuals, HR, Occupational Health and society at large, all have an important role to play here to help tackle this problem, says Dr Tarun Gupta, medical officer at Legal & General, as part of his keynote address at today's COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference.

"A clinical diagnosis of depression or anxiety requires persistent symptoms. In other words, where symptoms that can be improved by removing the stressor or by changing an individual's circumstances - irrespective of any support from Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) services or other talking therapies - it isn't a clinical issue," says Dr Gupta. "Those stressors or circumstances could be anything from the current pandemic to a workload issue."

"This is about taking a biopsychosocial approach; looking at physical and psychological symptoms in the context of an individual's wider circumstances."

Dr Gupta went on to explain that the role of the insurer is to support people to preserve and/or regain functional ability as soon as possible so that they can remain active in and out of work: "Often mental health conditions are long-term so the aim of treatment is to reduce the severity, frequency and duration of symptoms in a given episode rather than a cure as such."

He added that the insurance industry has stepped up well over the last year with regards to taking a preventative approach, and filling gaps where NHS support is lacking: "Insurers' programmes have shifted from piecemeal to more integrated. And we're now seeing more open and frank discussions around mental health.

"There are gains being made in terms of the industry's shift towards a preventative focus and encouraging individual ownership of health and wellbeing, but more needs to be done."

