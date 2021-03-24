Zurich pays out £353m in protection claims in 2020

Life insurance claims grow but critical illness protection falls most likely a result of restricted medical access due to Covid pandemic

Protection claims processed by Zurich grew 23% year-on-year during 2020, with over 6,000 life, critical illness and income protection customers receiving payments worth over £353.7 million.

For life claims, 98% were paid, amounting to over £279.6m, an increase of 37 compared to the year prior. Zurich noted that it denied claims where key parts of claimant medical histories were omitted when submitting applications.

For example, a customer with a life insurance policy was insured for £100k following a straight-forward application with no previous medical problems. In 2020, a claim was made on behalf of the customer who died of multi organ failure, however medical records showed the customer had suffered a previous stroke, raised blood pressure and cholesterol. Cover would not have been offered had this information been disclosed on the customer's application and so the claim was declined.

Life insurance claims directly related to Covid-19 were valued at around £20m, with £15m already paid out and more expected in the coming months., the insurer stated. The average age of claimants was 78 with the youngest just 34. Women accounted for 35% of claims, compared to 65% for men.

Critical illness

Critical illness claims dropped 15% year-on-year, with payments totalling £64.7m, down from £76.4m in 2019.

Zurich stated that the decrease is likely to a consequence of fewer people accessing medical advice during the year, including "not wanting to put pressure on the NHS, perhaps believing symptoms weren't serious enough; fear of potential infection or appointments not being available."

Peter Hamilton, Zurich's UK head of market engagement, commented: "While these figures help to reinforce the fact that life insurance continues to support people and their loved ones through and following illness, the fall in critical illness claims is a worry if it means customers aren't getting the diagnoses and treatment they need.

"Finding and addressing problems early can reduce long term impacts and we would encourage all customers to seek appropriate help and treatment both via the NHS and through any support they have with their cover.

"Though 2020 has presented us all with challenges, it has been reassuring to see at first hand, how protection cover has made such an enormous difference to so many customers and their families at what is likely to have been the most difficult time of their lives."

Income protection

Claims for income protection policies decreased year-on-year, with £6.6m worth of benefits issued in 2020 compared to £7.2m in 2019.

Mental illness accounted for over one in four claims (27%), followed by 22% for cancers and 20% for musculoskeletal conditions.

Approximately 15% of income protection claims were denied by Zurich in 2020, with one customer, employed as a carpenter with a standard policy that would pay out £1,500 per month for up to two years, making a claim following a fall.

However, medical records showed a 20-year history of back pain, elbow pain, inaccurate height/weight information, with a history of diabetes and excess alcohol consumption which led to the claim being declined.