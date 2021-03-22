Nominations for COVER Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards are now open!

Submissions are open across six award categories until 7 May

COVER is pleased to announce that its first-ever dedicated healthcare awards are now open for submissions.

The Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards celebrate the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare during the ongoing pandemic.

Presented in conjunction with the inaugural COVER Health Insurance Live 2021 event on 30 June, the six award categories are now open for submissions and can be viewed, along with the entry criteria, here.

The six award categories are:

Health Champion of the Year





Health Brand of the Year





Hybrid Offering of the Year





Outstanding Innovation of the Year





Outstanding Healthcare Collaboration





Health Advice Hero

Following the 7 May entry deadline, COVER will assess submissions to form a shortlist in each category, which will be reviewed by a panel of industry expert judges to select the winners.

The award winners will be announced during an online ceremony at the end of the Health Insurance Live 2021 conference.

Enter your nominations here.