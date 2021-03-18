LV= Covid claims pay outs exceed £12m

Life insurance, critical illness and income protection claims caused by Covid have totalled over £12 million since the start of the pandemic

According to the latest LV= Protection Pays - A Year of Covid report, the insurer has paid more than 1,400 pandemic-related claims since 16 March last year, totalling £12.1m.

Death claims between March 2020 and March 2021 reached a total value of £12m, with a further £146,924 paid out for income protection claims. LV= states that death claims peaked in January this year, representing 42% of all claims submitted during the annual period.

LV= paid out for 332 income protection claims, with the most common occupations of claimants listed as nurses, care workers, carpenters, warehouse and factory workers.

The report also examines the wider impact of the pandemic, noting that non-claim related mental health support, through LV= Doctor Services, has risen five-fold during the pandemic, with an 88% rise in use of remote GP services.

Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=, commented: "The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating. It is having a huge impact on people and we expect to see the effects on claims lasting for several years.

"Not only have people been affected directly by the virus, millions of people around the UK are struggling with mental health issues caused by isolation, coping with lockdown and financial worries.

"I am a strong believer that protection insurance is not only about paying claims; it's about supporting customers when they are at their most vulnerable and proving emotional and practical support when they need it."