Holloway Friendly drops Covid exclusions

Holloway Friendly has removed Covid-19 exclusions from all new business, except plans with a one-week deferred period

The mutual confirmed that as of today (15 March) the exclusion had been removed from all new income protection plans with a four- or eight -week deferred period.

The society stated it will also be automatically removing the Covid-19 exclusion from any existing plans that have a four- or eight-week deferred period, although the one-week deferred period plan will still have the exclusion as a "precaution".

Covid-19 exclusions to new plans with a one-, four- or eight-week deferred period were introduced by Holloway Friendly in March last year in response to the "unknown risks posed by the pandemic."

Holloway Friendly states it will contact those members impacted to confirm they are now also covered for Covid-19, as well as contacting their advisers.

Suzy Esson, director of operations at Holloway Friendly, said: "The impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented. As events quickly unfolded there was no way to predict the impact on claims, meaning we had to take a cautious approach to new business to protect our existing members. Although we're still receiving Covid claims, we feel it's the right time to remove the exclusion for the vast majority of new business.

"We're also pleased to be able to remove it for members who bought cover during the pandemic, who have a 4 or 8 week deferred period. For now, we've had to retain the Covid exclusion on plans with a one week deferred period as a precaution, as some uncertainty remains. But we will of course review and monitor that position regularly, along with other factors like the success of the vaccine roll-out".