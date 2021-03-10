LifeSearch Awards 2021: Winners revealed!
Virtual ceremony
Legal & General, Royal London and Scottish Widows all won two awards, while Zurich took home The Doing Good award
The UK's largest life insurance adviser firm LifeSearch celebrated its annual awards in a virtual ceremony this evening.
Legal & General collected two awards for Business Protection Heroes, while Ian Pratt scooped the individual gong for Individual Protection Hero.
Royal London also picked up two awards as Outstanding Insurer of the Year and Claims Heroes, while Scottish Widows took home the Best Critical Illness Provider and Heroic Support - Best service for unprotected families awards.
Elsewhere there were wins for AIG (Heroic Care), Aviva (Innovation Heroes of the Year) LV= (Best Income Protection Provider) and Zurich (The Doing Good Award).
This year's Protection Leader of the Year Award went to Protection Guru's Adam Higgs, while The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story was won by Mail on Sunday's Jeff Prestridge.
The full list of winners can be found below.
Heroic Support - Best service for unprotected families
Winner: Scottish Widows
Best Income Protection Provider
Winner: LV=
Business Protection Heroes
Winner: Legal & General
Heroic Care - Best service for protected families
Winner: AIG
Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most
Winner: Royal London
Individual Protection Hero
Winner: Ian Pratt, Legal & General
Best Critical Illness Provider
Winner: Scottish Widows
Innovation Heroes of The Year
Winner: Aviva
Best use of data to drive exceptional customer outcomes
Winner: MoneySupermarket
The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story
Winner: Jeff Prestridge, Mail on Sunday
The Protection Distributors Group Protection Leader of the Year
Winner: Adam Higgs, Protection Guru
Outstanding Insurer of the Year
Winner: Royal London
The Doing Good Award
Winner: Zurich
