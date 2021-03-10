LifeSearch Awards 2021: Winners revealed!

Legal & General, Royal London and Scottish Widows all won two awards, while Zurich took home The Doing Good award

The UK's largest life insurance adviser firm LifeSearch celebrated its annual awards in a virtual ceremony this evening.

Legal & General collected two awards for Business Protection Heroes, while Ian Pratt scooped the individual gong for Individual Protection Hero.

Royal London also picked up two awards as Outstanding Insurer of the Year and Claims Heroes, while Scottish Widows took home the Best Critical Illness Provider and Heroic Support - Best service for unprotected families awards.

Elsewhere there were wins for AIG (Heroic Care), Aviva (Innovation Heroes of the Year) LV= (Best Income Protection Provider) and Zurich (The Doing Good Award).

This year's Protection Leader of the Year Award went to Protection Guru's Adam Higgs, while The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story was won by Mail on Sunday's Jeff Prestridge.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Heroic Support - Best service for unprotected families

Winner: Scottish Widows

Best Income Protection Provider

Winner: LV=

Business Protection Heroes

Winner: Legal & General

Heroic Care - Best service for protected families

Winner: AIG

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most

Winner: Royal London

Individual Protection Hero

Winner: Ian Pratt, Legal & General

Best Critical Illness Provider

Winner: Scottish Widows

Innovation Heroes of The Year

Winner: Aviva

Best use of data to drive exceptional customer outcomes

Winner: MoneySupermarket

The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story

Winner: Jeff Prestridge, Mail on Sunday

The Protection Distributors Group Protection Leader of the Year

Winner: Adam Higgs, Protection Guru

Outstanding Insurer of the Year

Winner: Royal London

The Doing Good Award

Winner: Zurich