COVER launches inaugural Health Insurance Live conference

First Cover health insurance conference takes place on 30 June in a digital setting

COVER is pleased to announce the launch of its first ever conference dedicated to the health insurance sector.

The COVER Health Insurance Live conference will take place on 30 June on a fully digital platform and will examine how the health insurance industry is mobilising for change both during the pandemic and beyond.

Throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic health insurers and brokers have been forced to quickly adapt to various radical changes, as the NHS faced up to a national health crisis larger than any other in modern times.

As such, it could be argued that the provision of health insurance will never be the same, as the needs of both individual and group policyholders have shifted beyond what the industry had previously grown accustomed to.

While Covid vaccinations efforts are fully underway, NHS waiting times are still an ongoing issue resulting in those that would traditionally not have considered private health insurance and treatment to reassess their options and seek out coverage.

The COVER Health Insurance Live conference will delve into how health insurers have responded to the myriad of challenges thrown up the pandemic, look forward to what lies on the horizon for the market, the opportunities for the healthcare intermediaries and how market participants can make the most of rising demand for PMI.

COVER Health Insurance Live will take ownership of the key themes dominating a health insurance sector in the midst of a transition. The half-day event will feature panel discussions involving the market's leading thinkers, all hosted on a fully interactive digital conference.

In addition, COVER is pleased to announce the Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards, a new set of awards to commemorate the leading players of the health insurance sector, which will be announced during a virtual ceremony following the conference.

Further details will be announced shortly, but make sure to register your interest to explore the latest market trends, interact with industry peers and take part in the many discussions, as we continue to embrace change and takes further strides forward after Covid-19 as a sector.

Register your interest in the COVER Health Insurance Live event here.