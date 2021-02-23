Covid pushes back UK retirement plans

UK over 50s primarily concerned with wider economic impact of the pandemic

Covid-19 has caused around one-in-five people in the UK to delay their retirement plans, highlighting the scale of the UK's financial vulnerability during the pandemic.

Research from the British Seniors State of Retirement Report from that around 22% of UK adults have had to postpone their plans, while 77% of over 50s said that the pandemic has "severely impacted" retirement plans.

The pandemic has created an average delay of two and a half years, based on a survey of 1,500 people aged over 50.

The report found less than half (48%) of those surveyed believed they would be able to retire by the time they had planned, with more than a third (38%) now feeling they would struggle financially in retirement.

The wider economic impact of the pandemic was the primary concern among those surveyed (26%), followed by its impact on standards of retirement (20%) and the finances of their children (19%), ahead of the virus' impact on their health (18%).

The average UK pension pot among over 50s totals just £96,000, with more than one-third (34%) having less than £50,000 in pensions.

Figures published by the Financial Conduct Authority earlier this month which benchmarks nation's financial resilience showed that more than half (52%) are in some sense considered vulnerable (27.7m).

David Rees, chief operating officer of British Seniors, said: "For those approaching retirement, it's vital to begin planning early. Just 16% of over 50s in our report have taken proactive steps towards retirement planning, and as we enter a new world post-Covid-19, taking early steps will be more important than ever in securing your retirement dream.

"Though it may be tempting to put it off, getting ahead of the issue, seeking professional advice and ensuring you have the right products in place can help give you confidence and peace of mind in your golden years."