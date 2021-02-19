Aston Lark acquires two health insurance broker firms

Right to Health and The Health Insurance Specialists acquired by broker backed by Goldman Sachs

Aston Lark has further bolstered its employee benefits and individual health insurance business with the acquisition of two broker firms.

Right to Health, founded by Gary Marney and Stephen Carroll in 2001, is an independent individual health insurance specialist, while The Health Insurance Specialists, founded by Robin Dowling, Gary Marney and Stephen Carroll, serves both business and individual clients.

Expected to complete in early March, the acquisitions follow on from Aston Lark's acquisition of Private Healthcare Managers in August 2020 and the hire of former CEO of private medical insurance (PMI) broker Chase Templeton, Warren Dickinson, as UK retail managing director in September 2020.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: "Private medical insurance has never been more in demand and Right to Health and The Health Insurance Specialists are at the very pinnacle of high-quality advice and service, fitting perfectly with Aston Lark's ethos of care for our clients. We're delighted to welcome both teams to the Aston Lark family.

"These two healthcare businesses bring over 30,000 new policyholders into the Aston Lark Group and over £50m of annual premium income, making Aston Lark one of the largest Private Medical Insurance brokers in the country. We will be continuing to acquire more businesses in the healthcare space over the coming years and would love to hear from other PMI advisors considering their next steps."

Gary Marney, partner at The Health Insurance Specialists as well as founder at Right to Health, and Robin Dowling, partner at The Health Insurance Specialists, added: "Over the last 11 years we have seen significant growth, with this year being no exception. The world of private health care is more exciting than ever, and we are all very much looking forward to the future with Aston Lark. This development is great news for our clients. It strengthens our proposition and breadth of cover in the market and opens up access to a range of other insurance products. The Aston Lark Group shares our ethos of care and excellence in customer service, which we think makes it a great new home for our team."